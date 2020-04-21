1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201

Amenities

PROPERTY OVERVIEW



*** FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE JULY 2, 2019 *** Newly constructed

building with five (5) finished-out office suites. Building 2 is part of a

larger single-story, condo office complex. Each unit measures 880 sq.

ft. with reception area, four (4) offices, break room and one ADA

restroom.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS



• Turn-key office suites finished out with stained concrete, granite

counter tops in break room and bathroom.

• High speed internet

• Condo sizes: 880 Sq. Ft.

• 12,820 VPD (CoStar 2017)

• GVEC provides electric

• City of Schertz provides water/waste water

• 5:1 parking ratio