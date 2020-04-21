All apartments in Schertz
1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201

1996 Schertz Parkway · (210) 219-0509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1996 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
PROPERTY OVERVIEW

*** FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE JULY 2, 2019 *** Newly constructed
building with five (5) finished-out office suites. Building 2 is part of a
larger single-story, condo office complex. Each unit measures 880 sq.
ft. with reception area, four (4) offices, break room and one ADA
restroom.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

• Turn-key office suites finished out with stained concrete, granite
counter tops in break room and bathroom.
• High speed internet
• Condo sizes: 880 Sq. Ft.
• 12,820 VPD (CoStar 2017)
• GVEC provides electric
• City of Schertz provides water/waste water
• 5:1 parking ratio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have any available units?
1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 has a unit available for $2,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have?
Some of 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 does offer parking.
Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have a pool?
No, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have accessible units?
No, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201 has units with air conditioning.
