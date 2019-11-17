All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

9714 Monken

9714 Monken · No Longer Available
Location

9714 Monken, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious single story, 3 bed | 2.5 bath w/ Bonus room in gated community **Boerne I.S.D** - GENTLY LIVED IN AND WELL MAINTAINED! THIS ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HAS BONUS MEDIA ROOM/OFFICE AREA & FORMAL DINING. THE KITCHEN IS FIT FOR A CHEF WITH GAS COOKING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AS WELL AS AMPLE COUNTERTOP & CABINET SPACE! THE MASTER RETREAT IS SPACIOUS AND BOASTS DUAL VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE WITH ITS MANY UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! SITUATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITHIN THE BOERNE I.S.D.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $2,220 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE4967584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
