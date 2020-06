Amenities

all utils included garage extra storage furnished

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished, towels and linens, all utilities included, lawn care included, just bring your clothes. This was the "model" home for David Weekly. Super cute 3/2 and a large 3 car garage for extra storage. Large master bedroom with large walk-in shower see floor plan in assoc. docs Great for a quick short term Lease! Great location, close to I-10. Show it and lease it! Two to six month lease. No pets