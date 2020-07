Amenities

House available May 9th with brand new laminate floor! Spacious two story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and study. This home feature open kitchen with granite countertops, whirpool appliances and 42 cabinets, big game room, separate tub and shower in master bath, linen closet, full gutter, and covered patio. Community amenities include pools, spa, work-out facility,tennis, fishing lakes, hiking and biking trails and so much more! Showing by appointment only.