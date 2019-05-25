All apartments in Savannah
1821 Ridge Creek Lane

1821 Ridge Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Ridge Creek Ln, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

Like New 1 story home loaded with upgrades. Built in 2016 this home features wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, newly installed upgraded designer lighting. Island Kitchen with glass subway tile, granite countertops, ss appliances, gas cooktop.Family room overlooks backyard and features a cast stone gas fireplace. Oversized master with large seating area which could function as nursery, craft area or library. Active Community offers a number of community amenities. More pictures will be posted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

