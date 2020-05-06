All apartments in Savannah
1813 Azalea Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

1813 Azalea Drive

1813 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Azalea Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
*******AVAILABLE 5/10/20!!*******
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the highly sought after community of Savannah. This 2 story home features a great layout with the kitchen open to the living and dining rooms. Great size bedrooms, walk in closets, ceiling fans, great sized rooms, private back yard and a welcoming large front porch perfect for enjoying your favorite beverage under the sunrise or sunset! The community is equipped with a water park that is enjoyable for all ages, paddle boats, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, dog park, fitness center and the club house hosts monthly events to keep the community together. Fill out your application now before this gem is gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Azalea Drive have any available units?
1813 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1813 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 1813 Azalea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Azalea Drive offer parking?
No, 1813 Azalea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

