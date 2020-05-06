1813 Azalea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground tennis court volleyball court

*******AVAILABLE 5/10/20!!*******

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the highly sought after community of Savannah. This 2 story home features a great layout with the kitchen open to the living and dining rooms. Great size bedrooms, walk in closets, ceiling fans, great sized rooms, private back yard and a welcoming large front porch perfect for enjoying your favorite beverage under the sunrise or sunset! The community is equipped with a water park that is enjoyable for all ages, paddle boats, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, dog park, fitness center and the club house hosts monthly events to keep the community together. Fill out your application now before this gem is gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.