Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

This beautiful one story home in the ArrowBrooke community features 3 bed, 2 bath, and private study. The open floorplan boasts a large kitchen island with granite and stainless appliances, gas stone fire place in the living room, with designer lighting and upgraded flooring throughout. The master suite has large bay windows, soaker tub, separate shower, and separate vanities. The community features large trail system, community pool, parks, and green space. This home is a MUST see!