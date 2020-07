Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious four bedroom, two and a half bath home plus study on a corner lot in Savannah! Open concept kitchen-dining-living area. Kitchen includes granite counters and a built-in wine cooler. First floor office has built-in cabinets and shares a see-through fireplace with the living room. All four bedrooms upstairs with large master suite with over-sized master bath. Covered back porch and front balcony great for relaxing. Owner pays HOA, washer & dryer and refrigerator included!