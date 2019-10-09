All apartments in Savannah
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

1401 Stone Mountain Parkway

1401 Stone Mountain Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Stone Mountain Parkway, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Well-priced two-story rental home in Savannah! This 5 bedroom and 3 bath home is absolutely gorgeous. Spacious living room opens to kitchen with plenty of counter space and an island. Master bedrooms downstairs! Make outdoor memories in the big backyard that backs up to a wooded area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The Savannah community amenities include an incredible waterpark, dog parks, fitness centers, clubhouse, jogging and bike path, fishing lakes, tennis, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have any available units?
1401 Stone Mountain Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have?
Some of 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Stone Mountain Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway offers parking.
Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have a pool?
No, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Stone Mountain Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

