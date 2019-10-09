1401 Stone Mountain Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Well-priced two-story rental home in Savannah! This 5 bedroom and 3 bath home is absolutely gorgeous. Spacious living room opens to kitchen with plenty of counter space and an island. Master bedrooms downstairs! Make outdoor memories in the big backyard that backs up to a wooded area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The Savannah community amenities include an incredible waterpark, dog parks, fitness centers, clubhouse, jogging and bike path, fishing lakes, tennis, and much more!