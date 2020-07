Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Beautiful home offers incredible open floor plan with wood floors perfect for entertaining! 3 bedrooms + study. The gorgeous kitchen is open with plenty of built in cabinets. Spacious sun-room with adjoining back deck facing amazing forest views! Large separate laundry room with additional pantry. Plenty of storage! Enjoy breath taking Club Savannah, private water park, playgrounds, lakes, neighborhood parks and trails. This one is a must see!