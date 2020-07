Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room

Soaring ceilings, windows, and custom paint make this home bright and comfortable. Master Bath that includes stand up shower, garden tub, his & her vanities, and walk in closet. Kitchen includes a breakfast area with a view of the greenbelt. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs and each include a walk in closet and share a bathroom with 2 vanities. Media Room gives you the ambiance of being right in the theater! Great family and entertaining home. Ready for immediate move in!