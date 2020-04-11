1253 Spanish Moss Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities game room pool hot tub tennis court

Resort-style living in a beautiful 2-story home on a corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite tops, custom cabinets, large eating area. Master suite has bath with separate tub and shower. Upstairs gameroom and mediaroom. perfect for kids. The backyard backs up to a canal that offers a great view. Cottage detached from the main house gives you an extra space for your guests! Community amenities include pools, spa, work-out facility,tennis, fishing lakes, hiking and biking trails and so much more!