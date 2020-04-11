All apartments in Savannah
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:21 PM

1253 Spanish Moss Drive

1253 Spanish Moss Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1253 Spanish Moss Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Resort-style living in a beautiful 2-story home on a corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite tops, custom cabinets, large eating area. Master suite has bath with separate tub and shower. Upstairs gameroom and mediaroom. perfect for kids. The backyard backs up to a canal that offers a great view. Cottage detached from the main house gives you an extra space for your guests! Community amenities include pools, spa, work-out facility,tennis, fishing lakes, hiking and biking trails and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have any available units?
1253 Spanish Moss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have?
Some of 1253 Spanish Moss Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Spanish Moss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Spanish Moss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Spanish Moss Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive offer parking?
No, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive has a pool.
Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have accessible units?
No, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 Spanish Moss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 Spanish Moss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

