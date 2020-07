1128 King George Lane

Amenities

RARE 4 BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATHROOM HOME IN SEA PINES VILLAGE AT SAVANNAH. 2,596 SQ FT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE AND LOTS OF ROOM TO ROAM. 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS COMPLETE WITH A FULL BATHROOM. HUGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS HAS VAULTED CEILING, WALK IN CLOSET, PRIVATE BALCONY, MASTER BATH, DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER! LARGE LIVING ROOM DOWN AND HUGE GAME ROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR. EAT IN KITCHEN HAD TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE INCLUDING AND ISLAND. COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND, PARK, AND GREENBELT ARE ALL YOURS TO ENJOY YEAR ROUND.