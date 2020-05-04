All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1016 Grey Fox Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1016 Grey Fox Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:02 AM

1016 Grey Fox Drive

1016 Grey Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1016 Grey Fox Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Adorable 4 Bedroom Home Nestled in Greenview Village!! Master retreat secluded downstairs with his her closets, garden tub and separate shower. Large open kitchen with lots of natural light includes rich wood cabinetry, island, butlers pantry, gas cook top, refrigerator, and breakfast area. The downstairs family has a stone gas fireplace as well as a downstairs flex room and 2 outdoor patios. Upstairs features a large game room, 3 secondary bedrooms, a full bath and covered balcony overlooking the front yard. No carpet in entire home!! In the Texas heat, you can enjoy the amazing waterpark this neighborhood offers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have any available units?
1016 Grey Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have?
Some of 1016 Grey Fox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Grey Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Grey Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Grey Fox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Grey Fox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Grey Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Grey Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 Grey Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Grey Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Grey Fox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Grey Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Grey Fox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District