1016 Grey Fox Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Adorable 4 Bedroom Home Nestled in Greenview Village!! Master retreat secluded downstairs with his her closets, garden tub and separate shower. Large open kitchen with lots of natural light includes rich wood cabinetry, island, butlers pantry, gas cook top, refrigerator, and breakfast area. The downstairs family has a stone gas fireplace as well as a downstairs flex room and 2 outdoor patios. Upstairs features a large game room, 3 secondary bedrooms, a full bath and covered balcony overlooking the front yard. No carpet in entire home!! In the Texas heat, you can enjoy the amazing waterpark this neighborhood offers!!