Savannah, TX
1013 Haley Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

1013 Haley Court

1013 Haley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Haley Court, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Date: July 1st.
House (4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms) located in the resort-style community of Savannah: clubhouse, lakes, green area, dog park, pool, waterslide, tennis court, fitness center ... Walking distance to school ~ Wood floor through all bedrooms and family rooms. Owners pay HOA, you enjoy the facilities! Pets approved by owners on individual basis. Professional clearing service will be provided after current tenants move out. Please wear face masks while touring the house for the safety purpose!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Haley Court have any available units?
1013 Haley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Haley Court have?
Some of 1013 Haley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Haley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Haley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Haley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Haley Court is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Haley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Haley Court offers parking.
Does 1013 Haley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Haley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Haley Court have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Haley Court has a pool.
Does 1013 Haley Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Haley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Haley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Haley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Haley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Haley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

