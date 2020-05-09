1013 Haley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available Date: July 1st.

House (4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms) located in the resort-style community of Savannah: clubhouse, lakes, green area, dog park, pool, waterslide, tennis court, fitness center ... Walking distance to school ~ Wood floor through all bedrooms and family rooms. Owners pay HOA, you enjoy the facilities! Pets approved by owners on individual basis. Professional clearing service will be provided after current tenants move out. Please wear face masks while touring the house for the safety purpose!