1013 Haley Court

Amenities
Available Date: July 1st.
House (4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms) located in the resort-style community of Savannah: clubhouse, lakes, green area, dog park, pool, waterslide, tennis court, fitness center ... Walking distance to school ~ Wood floor through all bedrooms and family rooms. Owners pay HOA, you enjoy the facilities! Pets approved by owners on individual basis. Professional clearing service will be provided after current tenants move out. Please wear face masks while touring the house for the safety purpose!