Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THE LONG WAIT FOR A HOME LIKE THIS IS OVER. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF SANGER THIS MOVE IN READY ADORABLE 1 STORY HOME IS ADORNED WITH IT ALL. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN PLUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE...RECENT PAINT TILE AND WOOD FLOORS .....PLUS... 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND WORKSHOP...PLUS ADDITIONAL STORAGE SHED... BOAT OR SMALL TRAILER PARKING. LARGE OVER .28 ACRE LANDSCAPED GROUNDS. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE IT IS GONE. MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST! PLEASE NOTE NO PETS. CONTACT LISTING GENT FOR ALL VIEWING APPOINTMENTS 940-43-5159