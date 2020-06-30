All apartments in San Patricio County
Find more places like 1036 Santa Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Patricio County, TX
/
1036 Santa Catalina
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

1036 Santa Catalina

1036 Santa Catalina · (361) 813-4726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1036 Santa Catalina, San Patricio County, TX 78390

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bay Ridge Windsor Home and only 3 years old. Cream limestone archway, a grand foyer with 10' tray ceilings and crown molding. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, full tumbled marble back splash pendant and recessed lighting. Oversized tiled shower in the owners suite, upgraded utility room including washer and dryer, with additional cabinetry and sink, pocket office, and a drop zone! Beautifully landscaped yard, large covered patio with Pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Santa Catalina have any available units?
1036 Santa Catalina has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1036 Santa Catalina have?
Some of 1036 Santa Catalina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Santa Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Santa Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Santa Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Santa Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Patricio County.
Does 1036 Santa Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Santa Catalina offers parking.
Does 1036 Santa Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 Santa Catalina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Santa Catalina have a pool?
No, 1036 Santa Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Santa Catalina have accessible units?
No, 1036 Santa Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Santa Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Santa Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Santa Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Santa Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1036 Santa Catalina?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard
Portland, TX 78374
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd
Portland, TX 78374
Cove
2032 State Highway 361
Ingleside, TX 78362
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street
Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXVictoria, TXKingsville, TX
Portland, TXBeeville, TXRockport, TX
Aransas Pass, TXKenedy, TXAlice, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity