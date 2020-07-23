/
kleberg county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
106 Apartments for rent in Kleberg County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
8 Units Available
Bordeaux Eleven
2901 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With unique floor plans and lots of storage. This community is near area parks and schools. On-site pool and sundeck provided. Pet-friendly. A smoke-free community. Homes feature washer and dryer connections.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
6 Units Available
Oak Tree Apartments
2511 Golf Course Rd, Kingsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
941 sqft
A stunning community within a short drive to Highway 77 and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe and coffee bar. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, garden bath tubs and custom cabinetry. Spacious layouts.
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
12 Units Available
Santa Gertrudis
1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave., Kingsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
935 sqft
Come discover Santa Gertrudis in beautiful Kingsville, Texas.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1063 E County Road 2350
1063 E County Road 2350, Kleberg County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
This beautiful cozy 2 bedroom home is RIGHT ON BAFFIN BAY!! Breath taking view from the panoramic windows of this fully furnished home, huge deck for friends and family to gather and share fishing stories or better yet grab your pole and go fish on
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1117 E Nettie Ave
1117 East Nettie Avenue, Kingsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1668 sqft
Four Bedroom Charm in Kingsville Texas.... Recent improvements: Grainte countertops and Breakfast bar. Luxury Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Appliances, Ex- Large Master. Ceiling fans, Washer and dryer connections inside home. Fenced yard...
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
730 W A Ave
730 West Avenue a, Kingsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2123 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home right by TAMUK! Large living room with fire place and lots of windows, large formal dining room, and large kitchen. Utility room, central A/C and heat! Lots of space for everyone plus a fenced back yard!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
920 E Fm 628
920 E FM 628, Kleberg County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
576 sqft
All bills paid (plus Internet), fully furnished tiny house now available for lease minutes from the public fishing pier and boat ramp and easy walking distance from the famous King's Inn Restaurant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
508 West Avenue A - 31
508 West Avenue a, Kingsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
1047 sqft
Newly remodeled Two Bedroom with new paint and flooring. Plank flooring- hard surfaces throughout. Large galley style kitchen with new countertops and tile backsplash. New stainless appliances. Patio with green area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
329 n wells
329 N Wells St, Kingsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
3bed 2 bath W/D hook ups, central A/C - Property Id: 237786 This property is 3 blocks from TAMUK, Great for university students. The building is a triplex and is very spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Kleberg County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
14202 Encantada Ave
14202 Encantada Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Breezeways Townhome with 3 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths. Three level fully furnished townhome with a garage. The first level has its own bathroom and large walk in closet. The second level is the kitchen, dining and spacious living area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15825 Gypsy Street
15825 Gypsy St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2041 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 located on North Padre Island! This home features granite counter-tops throughout and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen area! Split floor plan with large master suite.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B
13901 Mingo Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1539 sqft
13901 Mingo Cay Ct Unit B - 3/Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Kleberg County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15010 Leeward Dr
15010 Leeward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
620 sqft
Living the Life, Living the Dream in this 1 bedroom 1 bath Leeward Isles Condo on beautiful N Padre Island. Take a walk on the beach, just a few steps away from this unit, or sit on your front deck and enjoy a sunset.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15102 Leeward Dr.
15102 Leeward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Just two blocks away! This Beach House sleeps 8-10, and is located only one block from Windward/Michael Ellis Beach! We are located on beautiful North Padre Island, ten minutes from Corpus Christi proper! Enjoy mild South Texas
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15405 Finistere St
15405 Finistere St, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
This light and airy coastal retreat has been immaculately maintained & features 4 bedrooms, 2 large baths, & 1,838sqft of living space! Extra-high ceilings & abundant windows flood the living and dining spaces with natural lighting, which is
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15422 Salt Cay D
15422 Salt Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
717 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15422 Salt Cay D in Corpus Christi. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15210 CRUISER St
15210 Cruiser St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
This beautiful duplex 2/2/2 is located on a very popular street close to restaurants, schools and some of Corpus Christi's most popular beaches.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15506 Cruiser St
15506 Cruiser St, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1688 sqft
CHARMING ISLAND HOME -- Light and airy, newly remodeled 4-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath town home on the Island with two separate living areas (one up and one down) and fully equipped kitchen featuring laminate (granite-like) counter tops and a nice-sized
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
15438 Seamount Cay 104
15438 Seamount Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated 2/2/1 condo near Gypsy park on North Padre Island! This home has brand new floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Located near boat ramps, the beach and local shops & restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
13913 Mingo Cay Court
13913 Mingo Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1277 sqft
Beautiful waterfront condo with lots of decking and an electric boat lift. Open floor plan with split bedrooms and a bonus room, great for an office The room formerly known as the master features dual sinks and a large walk in closet....
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
14910 Leeward Dr
14910 Leeward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2399 sqft
CORNER UNIT, Large unfurnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome unit. It is 3 stories with an elevator. First floor has 1 bed, 1 bath and 2 car garage. Second floor has master bedroom/bathroom and 1 guest bedroom/bathroom, and laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Flour Bluff
3001 Latour Pl
3001 Latour Pl, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1183 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Flour Bluff. Split bedroom design. Located in a cul-de-sac. Vinyl flooring in main areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Close to Flour Bluff ISD schools. No smoking and no pets preferred.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
14300 S Padre Island Dr
14300 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
617 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the island life for a great price! Upstairs efficiency condo at Anchor Resort, minutes away from the beach! Fully tiled throughout with updated kitchen and bathroom, bring your own furniture and make this place your own.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
13834 Flintlock Dr
13834 Flintlock Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1595 sqft
This nice three bedroom home located on Padre Island has an open floor plan. Newer paint, inside and out, new roof, newer carpeting, kitchen appliances all recently replaced.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kleberg County area include Del Mar College, Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, and Texas A & M University-Kingsville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Portland, Rockport, and Aransas Pass have apartments for rent.