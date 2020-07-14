Arroyo Square.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant $60 Married
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 bedroom) $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.