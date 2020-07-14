All apartments in San Angelo
Arroyo Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Arroyo Square

3210 Clare Drive · (325) 221-0858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-F-06 · Avail. Sep 5

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 04-D-01 · Avail. Aug 8

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 03-C-09 · Avail. Sep 2

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arroyo Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Arroyo Square Apartment Homes, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant $60 Married
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 bedroom) $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arroyo Square have any available units?
Arroyo Square has 5 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does Arroyo Square have?
Some of Arroyo Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arroyo Square currently offering any rent specials?
Arroyo Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arroyo Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Arroyo Square is pet friendly.
Does Arroyo Square offer parking?
Yes, Arroyo Square offers parking.
Does Arroyo Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arroyo Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arroyo Square have a pool?
Yes, Arroyo Square has a pool.
Does Arroyo Square have accessible units?
No, Arroyo Square does not have accessible units.
Does Arroyo Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arroyo Square has units with dishwashers.

