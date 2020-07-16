All apartments in San Angelo
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:48 PM

4302 Green Meadow

4302 Green Meadow Dr · (325) 939-8596
Location

4302 Green Meadow Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2258 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This home features a large open kitchen/living area, built-ins in the master bedroom, 2 car garage, and all appliances included. Rent $1700 Deposit $1700 Military discounts available. Please call 325-658-4292 to schedule a showing or inquire via the contact form of this page. See below for qualifications.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING

REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/felonies on your record at all, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).

PETS - Pets are not accepted in this property.

HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - This property does not accept HUD Section 8 vouchers.

Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.

You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Green Meadow have any available units?
4302 Green Meadow has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 4302 Green Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Green Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Green Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 4302 Green Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 4302 Green Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Green Meadow offers parking.
Does 4302 Green Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Green Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Green Meadow have a pool?
No, 4302 Green Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 4302 Green Meadow have accessible units?
No, 4302 Green Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Green Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Green Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 Green Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 4302 Green Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
