133 Kennedy

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you today! 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, clean and ready to go. Oven/stove included along with central heat and air conditioning. French door to nice patio and spacious backyard. Rent: $1300 per month with $1300 deposit. POSSIBLE OWNER FINANCE WITH DOWN PAYMENT. Please see below for qualifications.



PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING



REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).



PETS - Pets are NOT ACCEPTED in this property



HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - This property does not accept HUD Section 8 vouchers.



Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.



You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!