All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like 133 Kennedy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
133 Kennedy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

133 Kennedy

133 Kennedy St · (325) 939-8596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 Kennedy St, San Angelo, TX 76905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you today! 2 car garage, laundry hook ups, clean and ready to go. Oven/stove included along with central heat and air conditioning. French door to nice patio and spacious backyard. Rent: $1300 per month with $1300 deposit. POSSIBLE OWNER FINANCE WITH DOWN PAYMENT. Please see below for qualifications.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING

REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).

PETS - Pets are NOT ACCEPTED in this property

HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - This property does not accept HUD Section 8 vouchers.

Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.

You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Kennedy have any available units?
133 Kennedy has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Kennedy have?
Some of 133 Kennedy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Kennedy currently offering any rent specials?
133 Kennedy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Kennedy pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Kennedy is pet friendly.
Does 133 Kennedy offer parking?
Yes, 133 Kennedy does offer parking.
Does 133 Kennedy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Kennedy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Kennedy have a pool?
No, 133 Kennedy does not have a pool.
Does 133 Kennedy have accessible units?
No, 133 Kennedy does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Kennedy have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Kennedy does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 133 Kennedy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd
San Angelo, TX 76903
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with ParkingSan Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Angelo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity