3 bedroom apartments
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX
4 Units Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
34 Units Available
Alliance Gateway
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1423 sqft
Situated in Alliance Town Center for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature kitchens with pantries and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site strength and cardio center, coffee bar and swimming pool.
25 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
20 Units Available
Fossil Park
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
23 Units Available
Fossil
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Fossil
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
12 Units Available
Fossil
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
15 Units Available
Summerfields
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
24 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1197 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
32 Units Available
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1402 sqft
Cozy homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and W/D hookup. Enjoy access to a dog park, coffee bar and grill area on-site. Close to I-35. Near Arcadia Trail Park.
39 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
21 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1390 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1364 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
37 Units Available
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1364 sqft
Residents can enjoy beautiful prairie views and easy access to shopping and dining at Alliance Town Center. Pet-friendly property features coffee bar, gym, and game room. Units are smoke-free and have washer/dryer hookups.
204 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
25 Units Available
Northbrook
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,647
1606 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1754 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
22 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Far Greater Northside
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$976
980 sqft
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments.
14 Units Available
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive, Haltom City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1125 sqft
LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE! Located in Haltom City, Texas, Heritage Apartments is a beautiful community that offers convenience and comfort. Nestled just off Highway 377, your commute to Fort Worth will be effortless.
24 Units Available
Watervue
8660 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
A modern, urban community with ample amenities, including an indoor basketball and multi-sport court, business center, zero-entry pool, and fitness classes. Apartments offer full-size washers and dryers, private yards, and high ceilings.
