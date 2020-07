Amenities

granite counters walk in closets bbq/grill microwave range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

LIKE NEW! 4 Bedrooms on corner lot! This property features open-concept floor plan with kitchen & dining area joining the family room. Great space for family gatherings, and entertainment. Granite countertops, gas stove & oven, large master bedroom & bathroom with large walk-in closet. Blown-in insulation minimizes sound and dramatically reduces electricity bills! ,Home is like new! Gas line in backyard ready for your summer grilling! Home is also listed for sale MLS# 14049430