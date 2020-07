Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Two Story home in desirable Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD centrally located for easy commute! Home features formal dining along with breakfast area right off the kitchen. Home has up and down stairs living areas. Master suite features separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closet, & MUCH MORE! DONT MISS OUT!!!