Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
932 Santa Fe Drive
Last updated May 14 2020

932 Santa Fe Drive

932 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

932 Santa Fe Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
(updated pics coming soon) Cute and quaint home with open floor plan makes for great use of space. Kitchen has lots of counter space, pantry, plant ledges, built-in microwave, stainless appliances. Breakfast area plus formal dining area, Custom built-ins and wood burning fireplace in the living room, Private rear master. Master bath with separate tub and shower, huge walk-in closet. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Santa Fe Drive have any available units?
932 Santa Fe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 932 Santa Fe Drive have?
Some of 932 Santa Fe Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Santa Fe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
932 Santa Fe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Santa Fe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Santa Fe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 932 Santa Fe Drive offer parking?
No, 932 Santa Fe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 932 Santa Fe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Santa Fe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Santa Fe Drive have a pool?
No, 932 Santa Fe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 932 Santa Fe Drive have accessible units?
No, 932 Santa Fe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Santa Fe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Santa Fe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 Santa Fe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

