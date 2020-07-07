832 Meadowlark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home with an open floorplan. Separate dining room and breakfast area off of kitchen. Kitchen opens to living area where you can see the fireplace and guests, when entertaining. Master bedroom has a separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks and his and hers closets. Covered back patio, great for barbequing. Community clubhouse and pool only a block and a half away. Great for relaxing and cooling off during the summer months. This is a great home just waiting for you to make it your own. Application fee $50 for 18 yrs and older. Once approved $50 admin fee. Leasing Guidelines attached. Come take a look and fall in love.