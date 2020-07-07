All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:25 PM

832 Meadowlark Drive

832 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

832 Meadowlark Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home with an open floorplan. Separate dining room and breakfast area off of kitchen. Kitchen opens to living area where you can see the fireplace and guests, when entertaining. Master bedroom has a separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks and his and hers closets. Covered back patio, great for barbequing. Community clubhouse and pool only a block and a half away. Great for relaxing and cooling off during the summer months. This is a great home just waiting for you to make it your own. Application fee $50 for 18 yrs and older. Once approved $50 admin fee. Leasing Guidelines attached. Come take a look and fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
832 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 832 Meadowlark Drive have?
Some of 832 Meadowlark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
832 Meadowlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 832 Meadowlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 832 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 832 Meadowlark Drive offers parking.
Does 832 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Meadowlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 832 Meadowlark Drive has a pool.
Does 832 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 832 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Meadowlark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Meadowlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Meadowlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

