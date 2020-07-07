All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 AM

7244 Harrier Street

7244 Harrier St · No Longer Available
Location

7244 Harrier St, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Fantastic home for short term rental or longer! Shows like a model and backs to greenbelt with wonderful view! Grand entry invites you in; master and second bedroom downstairs; open concept, gorgeous wood like tile; spacious den boasts gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling, lots of windows and light; kitchen offers large island, ss appliances, lg pantry, white cabinets, gas cooktop, granite counters; oversized sep laundry room; master retreat welcomes you in and master bath boasts sep tub and shower, 2 sinks, oversized closet; 2 bedrooms and game room upstairs; entertain on your large covered patio and enjoy the view! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and Eagle Mountain Lake! This home is a GEM!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Harrier Street have any available units?
7244 Harrier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 7244 Harrier Street have?
Some of 7244 Harrier Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7244 Harrier Street currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Harrier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Harrier Street pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Harrier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 7244 Harrier Street offer parking?
Yes, 7244 Harrier Street offers parking.
Does 7244 Harrier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Harrier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Harrier Street have a pool?
No, 7244 Harrier Street does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Harrier Street have accessible units?
No, 7244 Harrier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Harrier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7244 Harrier Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7244 Harrier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7244 Harrier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

