7244 Harrier Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Fantastic home for short term rental or longer! Shows like a model and backs to greenbelt with wonderful view! Grand entry invites you in; master and second bedroom downstairs; open concept, gorgeous wood like tile; spacious den boasts gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling, lots of windows and light; kitchen offers large island, ss appliances, lg pantry, white cabinets, gas cooktop, granite counters; oversized sep laundry room; master retreat welcomes you in and master bath boasts sep tub and shower, 2 sinks, oversized closet; 2 bedrooms and game room upstairs; entertain on your large covered patio and enjoy the view! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and Eagle Mountain Lake! This home is a GEM!!