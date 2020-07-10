712 Pheasant Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available early April. No showings until after March 29.

Open concept, rounded corners, no popcorn on ceiling, laminate flooring (hand scraped wood look), carpet in bedrooms. 22'x12' covered patio. Sprinkler System in front, back and side yards. Tenant is responsible for weekly watering and yard and shrub maintenance. Access to community pool one block west. No smoking. Pets limited in size and breed. $300 Pet fee is non-refundable and per pet as is pet rent. Tenant must use on-line rent payment system that drafts from bank account. Application fee $45 per adult. See attached document for application process. Property to be shown through Open House events only. Open House dates and times tbd.