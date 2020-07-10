652 Condor Trail

Amenities

Nice Single Story in Saginaw Area - Cute single story home in Marine Creek Hills. Community Pool. 1 large living area with laminate flooring and spacious eat in kitchen with many cabinets and counter space. The bedrooms are split. The yard has an open patio with a storage building and fence. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4417622)