All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 652 Condor Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
652 Condor Trail
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:52 AM

652 Condor Trail

652 Condor Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

652 Condor Trail, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Nice Single Story in Saginaw Area - Cute single story home in Marine Creek Hills. Community Pool. 1 large living area with laminate flooring and spacious eat in kitchen with many cabinets and counter space. The bedrooms are split. The yard has an open patio with a storage building and fence. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4417622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Condor Trail have any available units?
652 Condor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 652 Condor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
652 Condor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Condor Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Condor Trail is pet friendly.
Does 652 Condor Trail offer parking?
No, 652 Condor Trail does not offer parking.
Does 652 Condor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Condor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Condor Trail have a pool?
Yes, 652 Condor Trail has a pool.
Does 652 Condor Trail have accessible units?
No, 652 Condor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Condor Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Condor Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Condor Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Condor Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District