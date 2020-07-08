All apartments in Saginaw
6332 Robertson Road

Location

6332 Robertson Rd, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
LOVELY HOME IN VILLAGE OF EAGLE MOUNTAIN! Step inside to this 4 BR, 2BA home with a cozy entryway, gorgeous HW flooring with plenty of sunlight+Cook up something delicious in the spacious kitchen granite ctop, appliances & a generous sized pantry + Spend time with the family in the living room with a view to the backyard+Fourth BR could be used as a study+You will love the master suite with separate vanities, separate shower cubicle, garden tub, and spacious WIC +Access to an amenity center with swimming pool playground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Robertson Road have any available units?
6332 Robertson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6332 Robertson Road have?
Some of 6332 Robertson Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Robertson Road currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Robertson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Robertson Road pet-friendly?
No, 6332 Robertson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6332 Robertson Road offer parking?
Yes, 6332 Robertson Road offers parking.
Does 6332 Robertson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Robertson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Robertson Road have a pool?
Yes, 6332 Robertson Road has a pool.
Does 6332 Robertson Road have accessible units?
No, 6332 Robertson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Robertson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 Robertson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 Robertson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 Robertson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

