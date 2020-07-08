6332 Robertson Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground microwave

LOVELY HOME IN VILLAGE OF EAGLE MOUNTAIN! Step inside to this 4 BR, 2BA home with a cozy entryway, gorgeous HW flooring with plenty of sunlight+Cook up something delicious in the spacious kitchen granite ctop, appliances & a generous sized pantry + Spend time with the family in the living room with a view to the backyard+Fourth BR could be used as a study+You will love the master suite with separate vanities, separate shower cubicle, garden tub, and spacious WIC +Access to an amenity center with swimming pool playground and more.