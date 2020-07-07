Beautiful family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths 2 car garage and many more to view. Within minutes from downtown Saginaw. Newly painted and new floors throughout the home. Two car garage with fenced in back yard and storage unit. This one will go fast!! Lease with Option to Buy .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Pinto Ln have any available units?
628 Pinto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 628 Pinto Ln have?
Some of 628 Pinto Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Pinto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
628 Pinto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Pinto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 628 Pinto Ln offer parking?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln offers parking.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have a pool?
No, 628 Pinto Ln does not have a pool.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have accessible units?
No, 628 Pinto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln has units with air conditioning.
