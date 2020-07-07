628 Pinto Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths 2 car garage and many more to view. Within minutes from downtown Saginaw. Newly painted and new floors throughout the home. Two car garage with fenced in back yard and storage unit. This one will go fast!! Lease with Option to Buy .