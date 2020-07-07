All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 628 Pinto Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
628 Pinto Ln
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:18 PM

628 Pinto Ln

628 Pinto Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

628 Pinto Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths 2 car garage and many more to view. Within minutes from downtown Saginaw. Newly painted and new floors throughout the home. Two car garage with fenced in back yard and storage unit. This one will go fast!! Lease with Option to Buy .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Pinto Ln have any available units?
628 Pinto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 628 Pinto Ln have?
Some of 628 Pinto Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Pinto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
628 Pinto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Pinto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 628 Pinto Ln offer parking?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln offers parking.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have a pool?
No, 628 Pinto Ln does not have a pool.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have accessible units?
No, 628 Pinto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Pinto Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 Pinto Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District