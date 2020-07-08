6201 Verdon Gorge Drive

Amenities

granite counters new construction garage pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Home For Lease! Never Has Been Lived In! Be the First to Lease This Great Home! Wonderful Open Concept of Kitchen and Family Living Area! Stunning Granite Countertops! Breakfast Bar! Refrigerator Included! Lots of Counterspace! Nice 16 Inch Tile and Neutral Carpet! Split Bedroom Concept! Nicely Landscaped! Wood Privacy Fence! Community Pool & Park!