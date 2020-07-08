6201 Verdon Gorge Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179 Rancho North
Amenities
granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Home For Lease! Never Has Been Lived In! Be the First to Lease This Great Home! Wonderful Open Concept of Kitchen and Family Living Area! Stunning Granite Countertops! Breakfast Bar! Refrigerator Included! Lots of Counterspace! Nice 16 Inch Tile and Neutral Carpet! Split Bedroom Concept! Nicely Landscaped! Wood Privacy Fence! Community Pool & Park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 Verdon Gorge Drive have any available units?
6201 Verdon Gorge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6201 Verdon Gorge Drive have?
Some of 6201 Verdon Gorge Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Verdon Gorge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Verdon Gorge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.