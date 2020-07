Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newly upgraded two story home is a dream! Downstairs, you will find a kitchen that includes a stainless steel appliance package, master bedroom with vanity and storage, and a full bathroom! Upstairs includes guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. The back yard is spacious and fenced! Providing mature trees and a covered patio, outdoor fun is just around the corner!