616 Condor Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27c33c10f6 ----

Open concept floorplan with large walk-in pantry and washer/dryer connections. The Large kitchen boasts a bar area with window blinds. Nicely painted throughout with new laminate flooring and tile floor located in the main areas. New carpet in bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The master bedroom has double sinks in master bathroom. A Must See Property! Move-In-Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.



Security Deposit: $1,500.00



Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.



Admin. Fee: $300