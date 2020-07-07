All apartments in Saginaw
616 Condor Trail

616 Condor Tr · No Longer Available
Location

616 Condor Tr, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27c33c10f6 ----
Open concept floorplan with large walk-in pantry and washer/dryer connections. The Large kitchen boasts a bar area with window blinds. Nicely painted throughout with new laminate flooring and tile floor located in the main areas. New carpet in bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The master bedroom has double sinks in master bathroom. A Must See Property! Move-In-Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Condor Trail have any available units?
616 Condor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 616 Condor Trail have?
Some of 616 Condor Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Condor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
616 Condor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Condor Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Condor Trail is pet friendly.
Does 616 Condor Trail offer parking?
Yes, 616 Condor Trail offers parking.
Does 616 Condor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Condor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Condor Trail have a pool?
Yes, 616 Condor Trail has a pool.
Does 616 Condor Trail have accessible units?
No, 616 Condor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Condor Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Condor Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Condor Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 Condor Trail has units with air conditioning.

