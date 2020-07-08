All apartments in Saginaw
609 Rocky Haven Court

609 Rocky Haven Court · No Longer Available
Location

609 Rocky Haven Court, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom with a study, game room and bonus(media room). Open concept floorplan with exquisite French doors leading to study-office. Beautiful hand scraped wood flooring throughout entrance leading to chef's kitchen which includes dark rich 42 inch cabinetry, granite kitchen counter tops with matching island, and decorative lighting overseeing breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to living room with a beautiful gas fireplace, perfect space for family game night! Additional entertaining areas include: large game room and media room. The fenced in backyard is perfect as it boasts a large covered porch perfect for upcoming TX cook-outs. Bonus: Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Rocky Haven Court have any available units?
609 Rocky Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 609 Rocky Haven Court have?
Some of 609 Rocky Haven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Rocky Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
609 Rocky Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Rocky Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 609 Rocky Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 609 Rocky Haven Court offer parking?
Yes, 609 Rocky Haven Court offers parking.
Does 609 Rocky Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Rocky Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Rocky Haven Court have a pool?
Yes, 609 Rocky Haven Court has a pool.
Does 609 Rocky Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 609 Rocky Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Rocky Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Rocky Haven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Rocky Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Rocky Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

