609 Rocky Haven Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom with a study, game room and bonus(media room). Open concept floorplan with exquisite French doors leading to study-office. Beautiful hand scraped wood flooring throughout entrance leading to chef's kitchen which includes dark rich 42 inch cabinetry, granite kitchen counter tops with matching island, and decorative lighting overseeing breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to living room with a beautiful gas fireplace, perfect space for family game night! Additional entertaining areas include: large game room and media room. The fenced in backyard is perfect as it boasts a large covered porch perfect for upcoming TX cook-outs. Bonus: Community Pool.