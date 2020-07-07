All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 AM

609 Redwing Drive

609 Redwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Redwing Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CORNER LOT! THREE CAR GARAGE!. Split bedrooms! 2 living areas! 2 dining areas. Open kitchen space with breakfast bar. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in common areas! Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans throughout. BACKYARD HAS LARGE COVERED PATIO AND TONS OF SPACE TO PLAY. ALL IN GREAT CONDITION Renter's Insurance is required.
Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Applicant must verify all school zone and square footage information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Redwing Drive have any available units?
609 Redwing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 609 Redwing Drive have?
Some of 609 Redwing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Redwing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Redwing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Redwing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Redwing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 609 Redwing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Redwing Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Redwing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Redwing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Redwing Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Redwing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Redwing Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Redwing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Redwing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Redwing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Redwing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Redwing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

