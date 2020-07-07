609 Redwing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

CORNER LOT! THREE CAR GARAGE!. Split bedrooms! 2 living areas! 2 dining areas. Open kitchen space with breakfast bar. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in common areas! Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans throughout. BACKYARD HAS LARGE COVERED PATIO AND TONS OF SPACE TO PLAY. ALL IN GREAT CONDITION Renter's Insurance is required.

Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Applicant must verify all school zone and square footage information.