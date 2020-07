Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Open floor plan! Kitchen has walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Tile flooring in all wet areas. This home is has barely been lived in and features upgrades like, archway entrance, custom cabinets and all energy efficient kitchen appliances. Three bedroom with a large game room and 2.5 baths. Great family neighborhood!