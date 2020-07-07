600 Condor Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

This spacious home in Saginaw features an open floorplan design with a large living room and kitchen. The living room opens to the kitchen with features black appliances, a dining area and an oversized pantry. The roomy master bedroom features an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. The two guest bedrooms are split from the master, are roomy with plenty of closet space and are close to the 2nd bathroom. The backyard features a patio. The home is in an HOA and tenants are free to use the HOA pool, playground and other facilities. Landlord pays the HOA fees. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Contact us to schedule a showing.