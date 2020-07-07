All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 600 Condor Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
600 Condor Trail
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

600 Condor Trail

600 Condor Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 Condor Trail, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
This spacious home in Saginaw features an open floorplan design with a large living room and kitchen. The living room opens to the kitchen with features black appliances, a dining area and an oversized pantry. The roomy master bedroom features an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. The two guest bedrooms are split from the master, are roomy with plenty of closet space and are close to the 2nd bathroom. The backyard features a patio. The home is in an HOA and tenants are free to use the HOA pool, playground and other facilities. Landlord pays the HOA fees. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Condor Trail have any available units?
600 Condor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 600 Condor Trail have?
Some of 600 Condor Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Condor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
600 Condor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Condor Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Condor Trail is pet friendly.
Does 600 Condor Trail offer parking?
No, 600 Condor Trail does not offer parking.
Does 600 Condor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Condor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Condor Trail have a pool?
Yes, 600 Condor Trail has a pool.
Does 600 Condor Trail have accessible units?
No, 600 Condor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Condor Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Condor Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Condor Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Condor Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District