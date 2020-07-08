5936 Garnet Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

The beautiful never occupied built in July 2019 home awaits you! located within highly sought after community of Stone Creek Ranch & includes upgrades through out. This 1 story home features 3 bed Room plus STUDY that can be used as office,Play room or 4th bedroom, 2 full baths. Energy efficient appliances, Granite CT, Stainless steel whirlpool Appliances,Refrigerator included! fresh paint inside & out, designer 42' wood cabinets. Master suite w a walk in closet, a fully fenced large private backyard, covered back patio & front yard landscaping. The amenity rich community features a large family park, playground, private pool and walking trails. Close to Hwy for easy commute , close to shopping and dinning.