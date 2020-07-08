All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated August 4 2019 at 6:47 AM

5936 Garnet Hill Lane

5936 Garnet Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5936 Garnet Hill Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
The beautiful never occupied built in July 2019 home awaits you! located within highly sought after community of Stone Creek Ranch & includes upgrades through out. This 1 story home features 3 bed Room plus STUDY that can be used as office,Play room or 4th bedroom, 2 full baths. Energy efficient appliances, Granite CT, Stainless steel whirlpool Appliances,Refrigerator included! fresh paint inside & out, designer 42' wood cabinets. Master suite w a walk in closet, a fully fenced large private backyard, covered back patio & front yard landscaping. The amenity rich community features a large family park, playground, private pool and walking trails. Close to Hwy for easy commute , close to shopping and dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have any available units?
5936 Garnet Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have?
Some of 5936 Garnet Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Garnet Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Garnet Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Garnet Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 Garnet Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5936 Garnet Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

