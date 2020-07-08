5936 Garnet Hill Lane

Amenities
The beautiful never occupied built in July 2019 home awaits you! located within highly sought after community of Stone Creek Ranch & includes upgrades through out. This 1 story home features 3 bed Room plus STUDY that can be used as office,Play room or 4th bedroom, 2 full baths. Energy efficient appliances, Granite CT, Stainless steel whirlpool Appliances,Refrigerator included! fresh paint inside & out, designer 42' wood cabinets. Master suite w a walk in closet, a fully fenced large private backyard, covered back patio & front yard landscaping. The amenity rich community features a large family park, playground, private pool and walking trails. Close to Hwy for easy commute , close to shopping and dinning.