Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Renovated 3-2, new paint, floors, bathroom upgrades and much more. Garage conversion adds either a second living area or 4th bedroom with walk in closet. Big back yard with covered patio. EMSaginaw ISD and shopping close by. Don't miss this must see home!