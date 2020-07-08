525 Bailey Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3-2-2 home with wood laminate floors in living area and halls. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in all bedrooms. Living area is large with wood burning fireplace for cozy nights. Kitchen has built in microwave and lots of counter and cupboard space. Located in neighborhood close to shopping, schools, restaurants, etc. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (small dogs only); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.