Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
525 Bailey Street
Last updated March 19 2019

525 Bailey Street

Location

525 Bailey Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3-2-2 home with wood laminate floors in living area and halls. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in all bedrooms. Living area is large with wood burning fireplace for cozy nights. Kitchen has built in microwave and lots of counter and cupboard space. Located in neighborhood close to shopping, schools, restaurants, etc. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (small dogs only); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Bailey Street have any available units?
525 Bailey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 525 Bailey Street have?
Some of 525 Bailey Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Bailey Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Bailey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Bailey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Bailey Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 Bailey Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 Bailey Street offers parking.
Does 525 Bailey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Bailey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Bailey Street have a pool?
No, 525 Bailey Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Bailey Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Bailey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Bailey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Bailey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Bailey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Bailey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

