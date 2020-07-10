521 Cold Mountain Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful almost new home with all the amenities! Five bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. Master bedroom down plus another bed & own full bath. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Living area is bright with huge windows & brick fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen overlooking living. Formal dining room & study with french doors, wood flooring in main living, dining room & hallways. Ceramic tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms & study. Large covered patio is great for outdoor leisure time. NO PETS. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.