Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:04 AM

521 Cold Mountain Trail

521 Cold Mountain Trl · No Longer Available
Location

521 Cold Mountain Trl, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Beautiful almost new home with all the amenities! Five bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. Master bedroom down plus another bed & own full bath. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Living area is bright with huge windows & brick fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen overlooking living. Formal dining room & study with french doors, wood flooring in main living, dining room & hallways. Ceramic tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms & study. Large covered patio is great for outdoor leisure time. NO PETS. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have any available units?
521 Cold Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have?
Some of 521 Cold Mountain Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Cold Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
521 Cold Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Cold Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
No, 521 Cold Mountain Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 521 Cold Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Cold Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have a pool?
No, 521 Cold Mountain Trail does not have a pool.
Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 521 Cold Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Cold Mountain Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Cold Mountain Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Cold Mountain Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

