All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 516 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
516 Cole Avenue
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

516 Cole Avenue

516 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

516 Cole Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4-2-2 on beautiful lot in EM-S ISD with St. Augustine grass. Large fenced back yard with open patio. WBFP. Located close to schools, park and shopping. Requires 2 yrs good rental history, 2 yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent, no evictions, no violent crimes against persons or property, no aggressive breed dogs. Applicants not meeting all or some of the criteria may result in a double deposit or decline. Please make sure you qualify before scheduling an appointment to view. Tenant to pay $20 mo for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes 3rd party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Cole Avenue have any available units?
516 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 516 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 516 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 516 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 516 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Cole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Cole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District