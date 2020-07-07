516 Cole Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

4-2-2 on beautiful lot in EM-S ISD with St. Augustine grass. Large fenced back yard with open patio. WBFP. Located close to schools, park and shopping. Requires 2 yrs good rental history, 2 yrs employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent, no evictions, no violent crimes against persons or property, no aggressive breed dogs. Applicants not meeting all or some of the criteria may result in a double deposit or decline. Please make sure you qualify before scheduling an appointment to view. Tenant to pay $20 mo for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes 3rd party pictorial move in report.