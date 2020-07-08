5104 Sugarcane Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous home, almost like a new in Twin Mills & Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD, with 4 Beds and 2 baths, 2 car garage. Community featuring clubhouse, community center, pool, playground, greenbelt, trails, and much more. Energy Efficient home that will help save on utilities. Great kitchen with granite counter tops.The home faces the neighborhood greenbelt (across the street) and the walking trail winds past the back fence of the home. You may walk a block to the community pool and two blocks to the elementary school! The park offers children outdoor fun and exercise.