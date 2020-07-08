All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:02 AM

5104 Sugarcane Lane

5104 Sugarcane Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Sugarcane Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous home, almost like a new in Twin Mills & Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD, with 4 Beds and 2 baths, 2 car garage. Community featuring clubhouse, community center, pool, playground, greenbelt, trails, and much more. Energy Efficient home that will help save on utilities. Great kitchen with granite counter tops.The home faces the neighborhood greenbelt (across the street) and the walking trail winds past the back fence of the home. You may walk a block to the community pool and two blocks to the elementary school! The park offers children outdoor fun and exercise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have any available units?
5104 Sugarcane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have?
Some of 5104 Sugarcane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Sugarcane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Sugarcane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Sugarcane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Sugarcane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Sugarcane Lane offers parking.
Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Sugarcane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5104 Sugarcane Lane has a pool.
Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have accessible units?
No, 5104 Sugarcane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Sugarcane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5104 Sugarcane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5104 Sugarcane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

