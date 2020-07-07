433 Edwards Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, updated home in highly acclaimed Eagle MT-ISD! This cozy abode features carpeting, baseboards & natural light throughout! Living Room has vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace & opens to kitchen & dining rooms. The updated kitchen features modern tile flooring with contrasting medallion inserts. Glass tile backsplash, granite countertops & brushed nickel hardware make the kitchen inviting and warm for your perfect gathering. Windows, garage door & water heater are just a few generous upgrades to enjoy. Do not miss the opportunity!