417 Cole Avenue

Location

417 Cole Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just minutes from downtown Fort Worth! This is a beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with island kitchen, island hood, granite counters, SS appliances, and wood look ceramic tiles throughout the home. Large master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with upgraded vanity and walk-in tiled shower. New roof, AC unit, electrical panel, appliances, light fixtures, fans, garage opener installed in 2017. Large back yard has a storage shed. Centrally located in Saginaw close to chain of restaurants and retail centers. Zoned for Eagle Mt-Saginaw Independent School District. No Housing Vouchers accepted. Pets are on a case-by-case basis, certain breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Cole Avenue have any available units?
417 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 417 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 417 Cole Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 417 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 417 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Cole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 Cole Avenue has units with air conditioning.

