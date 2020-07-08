417 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just minutes from downtown Fort Worth! This is a beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with island kitchen, island hood, granite counters, SS appliances, and wood look ceramic tiles throughout the home. Large master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with upgraded vanity and walk-in tiled shower. New roof, AC unit, electrical panel, appliances, light fixtures, fans, garage opener installed in 2017. Large back yard has a storage shed. Centrally located in Saginaw close to chain of restaurants and retail centers. Zoned for Eagle Mt-Saginaw Independent School District. No Housing Vouchers accepted. Pets are on a case-by-case basis, certain breed restrictions apply.