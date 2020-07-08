417 Cole Avenue

Amenities
Just minutes from downtown Fort Worth! This is a beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with island kitchen, island hood, granite counters, SS appliances, and wood look ceramic tiles throughout the home. Large master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with upgraded vanity and walk-in tiled shower. New roof, AC unit, electrical panel, appliances, light fixtures, fans, garage opener installed in 2017. Large back yard has a storage shed. Centrally located in Saginaw close to chain of restaurants and retail centers. Zoned for Eagle Mt-Saginaw Independent School District. No Housing Vouchers accepted. Pets are on a case-by-case basis, certain breed restrictions apply.