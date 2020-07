Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully equipped with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer INCLUDED!! Recently remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, nested in a nice Cul-de-Sac with half an acre of a nice backyard with a nice porch ready to enjoy Texas outdoors that features a very spacious barn that can be used as extra storage.