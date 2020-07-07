244 Hialeah Park

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Single Story in Saginaw with covered patio - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage with 1 opener. Washer and dryer hook ups are in garage. Vinyl plank throughout and newer interior paint. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Back yard has shed. Kitchen has wall oven, counter stove top, and dishwasher. Eat-in dining area in kitchen and living area has wood burning fireplace and large built-in bookshelf. Front room could be used as extra living area or formal dining. Ceiling fans in living area and all bedrooms. House is all electric. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent and good rental with no bad in last 5 years. Up to 2 pets allowed, $500 deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet fee.



