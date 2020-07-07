All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:37 AM

244 Hialeah Park

244 Hialeah Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

244 Hialeah Park Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Single Story in Saginaw with covered patio - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage with 1 opener. Washer and dryer hook ups are in garage. Vinyl plank throughout and newer interior paint. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Back yard has shed. Kitchen has wall oven, counter stove top, and dishwasher. Eat-in dining area in kitchen and living area has wood burning fireplace and large built-in bookshelf. Front room could be used as extra living area or formal dining. Ceiling fans in living area and all bedrooms. House is all electric. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent and good rental with no bad in last 5 years. Up to 2 pets allowed, $500 deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet fee.

(RLNE4805433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Hialeah Park have any available units?
244 Hialeah Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 244 Hialeah Park have?
Some of 244 Hialeah Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Hialeah Park currently offering any rent specials?
244 Hialeah Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Hialeah Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Hialeah Park is pet friendly.
Does 244 Hialeah Park offer parking?
Yes, 244 Hialeah Park offers parking.
Does 244 Hialeah Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Hialeah Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Hialeah Park have a pool?
No, 244 Hialeah Park does not have a pool.
Does 244 Hialeah Park have accessible units?
No, 244 Hialeah Park does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Hialeah Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Hialeah Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Hialeah Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Hialeah Park does not have units with air conditioning.

