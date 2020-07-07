216 Spring Hollow Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. --



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Saginaw TX. This home has hardwood flooring throughout with carpeting in the bedrooms. The open design kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space overlooking the living room. Cozy fireplace and plenty of large windows for natural light. Large master has separate tub and shower as well as dual vanity sinks. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. Contact us to schedule a showing.