All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 1300 N Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
1300 N Creek Dr
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:12 PM

1300 N Creek Dr

1300 North Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1300 North Creek Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***PRICE REDUCTION AND INCENTIVES*** $750 OFF SECOND MONTHS RENT FOR NOVEMBER 15 MOVE-IN or $500 OFF DECEMBER 1 MOVE-IN!!!

No Housing Vouchers. Three bedroom, two bath home located in the Eagle Mountain ISD area offering a nice size living room with decorative fireplace, separate dining area off the kitchen, granite counter tops in kitchen, stove, dishwasher and microwave, no refrigerator. Nice size backyard, two car garage. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information. Pet accepted on a case by case basis; no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N Creek Dr have any available units?
1300 N Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1300 N Creek Dr have?
Some of 1300 N Creek Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 N Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1300 N Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1300 N Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1300 N Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 N Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1300 N Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 N Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 N Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 N Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 N Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District